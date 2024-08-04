Sign up
Photo 2239
Shooting Through Something
I shot this through wax paper for a distorted look.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS R8
4th August 2024 3:15am
yellow
,
wax
,
flowers
,
paper
,
sunfowers
