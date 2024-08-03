Previous
Next
Anticipation by judyc57
Photo 2239

Anticipation

The birthday girls watches her candles being lit. She turns six today.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JeannieC57 ace
Awwwwwwwwwww so sweet !
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise