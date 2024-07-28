Previous
We planned our trip to a lake house in Louisiana very carefully. I imagined pictures on the lake with sunrises, sunsets, reflections, family playing in the water, etc. I was even hoping to spot a gater from a long distance away. Unfortunately, the only gater I got this week was red-flavored Gatorade. I got hit with The Virus. You know what I'm talking about. Instead of being on the lake, I found myself quarantined with bottled water and other liquids, two boxes of Kleenex, cough syrup and other meds. I'm better now. I don't have my strength back. On day three I decided to collect my water bottles for a memory photo. The good news is we were able to get back half of the money we paid for the lake house!
Oh, so sorry your plans got upended in that way! Hope your strength returns speedily. And glad you were able to receive at least partial refund of the lake house deposit.
