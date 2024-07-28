Water

We planned our trip to a lake house in Louisiana very carefully. I imagined pictures on the lake with sunrises, sunsets, reflections, family playing in the water, etc. I was even hoping to spot a gater from a long distance away. Unfortunately, the only gater I got this week was red-flavored Gatorade. I got hit with The Virus. You know what I'm talking about. Instead of being on the lake, I found myself quarantined with bottled water and other liquids, two boxes of Kleenex, cough syrup and other meds. I'm better now. I don't have my strength back. On day three I decided to collect my water bottles for a memory photo. The good news is we were able to get back half of the money we paid for the lake house!