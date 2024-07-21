Sign up
Previous
Photo 2237
Man
Trying split-lighting with natural light. Isn't this how we learn? Trial and error.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
21st July 2024 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
man
,
shadows
,
lighting
