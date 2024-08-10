Sign up
Photo 2243
CAVA
This little place opened up down the street. I don't know what they serve, but the place looks like fun.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2609
photos
44
followers
118
following
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
10th August 2024 7:34am
Tags
night
,
food
,
photography
,
restaurant
,
eats
