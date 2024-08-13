Previous
Door in Antique Shop by judyc57
Door in Antique Shop

I'm looking for doors this week. What a great way to use a door as a divider and as a wall to hang a picture.
13th August 2024

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Barb ace
Unique find!
August 21st, 2024  
