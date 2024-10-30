Previous
Sunny woods by juergenunterwegs
Sunny woods

The last sunny feeling of the day
30th October 2024

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture of Fall
October 30th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Love the atmosphere you've captured
October 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully captured
October 30th, 2024  
