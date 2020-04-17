Previous
Rain drops by julie
Rain drops

We went for a walk in the woods. It was snowing and very chilly. But quiet and peaceful.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
