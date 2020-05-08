Previous
Path at th Park by julie
Photo 3001

Path at th Park

There was also a path called Stacy's Mom! But I had to snap this one as Rick Springfield was my favorite as a teenager. This is not my favorite song though. Too bad it's the only song he's remembered by.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
