Photo 3003
Reading a Book
I decided to read a book which I haven't done for a long time. I read two chapters and it was fun so far. I'm using a bookmark that my daughter colored when she was little. She's 23 now.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
