New Painting by julie
Photo 3011

New Painting

I'm part of a painting group on facebook and we have been doing a different theme each week. This week was buildings. This looks childlike but believe it or not it took me over 3 hours to draw/paint. I looked at a painting on pinterest as my source.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
