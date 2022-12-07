Previous
Next
Preschool Art by julie
Photo 3696

Preschool Art

From a little boy I used to babysit. I only see him on Wednesday nights now in my class. I'm so glad he comes, because he's precious to me.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise