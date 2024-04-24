Previous
Secretary's Day by julie
Secretary's Day

My co-worker and I got secretary day shirts and other gifts and cards. We both are named Julie so everyone calls us names like Julie squared, or Julie 1 and Julie 2 or hey Julie and we say which one?
