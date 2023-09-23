Previous
Yellow Weeds by julie
Photo 3921

Yellow Weeds

I took my son practice driving at a state park. It was an excellent place because it's mostly one way and speed limit 25 so he can get used to the car without any pressure. I had to stop and get a shot when we switched seats.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
