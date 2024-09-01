Previous
Pretty Vegetables by julie
Photo 4187

Pretty Vegetables

I got these from church. I will try to cook and eat. I do like zucchini but not sure about the other two. I really thought the eggplant was pretty though.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and colours.
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise