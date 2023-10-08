Previous
Lunch at the Bar by julie
Lunch at the Bar

My husband and I went for a drive and then stopped to eat at Rachel's Roadhouse. There were no tables. We ate at the bar which I've never done because we don't drink. But it was actually quite nice in these seats.
8th October 2023

Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Dawn ace
A nice image
October 8th, 2023  
