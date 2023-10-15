Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3943
My Pastor Painting During Worship Service
He painted it one hour and then gave it away to whoever brought the most guests
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
3943
photos
22
followers
41
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
15th October 2023 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close