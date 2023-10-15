Previous
My Pastor Painting During Worship Service by julie
Photo 3943

My Pastor Painting During Worship Service

He painted it one hour and then gave it away to whoever brought the most guests
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise