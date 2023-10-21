Previous
My Yard in the Fall by julie
Photo 3949

My Yard in the Fall

21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1081% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely colour.
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise