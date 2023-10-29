Sign up
Previous
Photo 3956
Grass Peeking Through
The yard is covered with leaves. It's a chilly wet day. I decided to take a walk. I saw lots of beauty out there.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
1
1
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
3956
photos
25
followers
44
following
1083% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
29th October 2023 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Harry J Benson
ace
Good macro, nice detail - fav
October 29th, 2023
