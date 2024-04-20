Previous
Cool Glasses by julie
Photo 4079

Cool Glasses

My son is learning to drive so I asked him to drive me to the Dollar Tree. I tried these fancy glasses on for fun.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
