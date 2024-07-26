Sign up
Photo 4158
New Knitted Socks
My daughter knitted these as a gift for me. They are so nice.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Diana
ace
They look fabulous, how lucky you are. Even though I used to be a great knitter, my daughters still cannot knit today.
July 26th, 2024
