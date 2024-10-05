Sign up
Beautiful Fall Morning
Hey guess what town I'm from? The infamous Butler PA. Most of us are Trump fans. Not happy about being famous for an attempted assassination. He's coming again today. Prayers for a better, safer event! I am not going, too crowded for me.
5th October 2024
gloria jones
ace
Hey Julie...Even blue Seattle has "Trump fans" although we have to keep our mouths shut...:).
October 5th, 2024
