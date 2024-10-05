Previous
Beautiful Fall Morning by julie
Beautiful Fall Morning

Hey guess what town I'm from? The infamous Butler PA. Most of us are Trump fans. Not happy about being famous for an attempted assassination. He's coming again today. Prayers for a better, safer event! I am not going, too crowded for me.
Julie Ryan

gloria jones ace
Hey Julie...Even blue Seattle has "Trump fans" although we have to keep our mouths shut...:).
October 5th, 2024  
