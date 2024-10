Coloring

I colored with my Sunday School class. You get to be a kid when you hang out with kids!



It was 3 in the morning, and the disciples thought Jesus was a ghost. He said, "Don't be afraid. Take courage. I am here." Then Peter walked on the water, but then sank when he took his eyes off Jesus and looked around at the storm. He cried Jesus save me. And Jesus helped him into the boat.