Northern Lights by julie
Northern Lights

From Oct 10

I actually could not see anything with my eyes. I took the picture with night setting. I saw nothing on the picture at the time. The next day I turned up the display on my phone and was surprised to see I caught some color.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
