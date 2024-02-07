Previous
Next
38-365 Ice by juliecor
38 / 365

38-365 Ice

And we now have 4 inches of snow covering that ice! I am afraid there will be a few broken hips in the ER's today. I wore my trusty spikes on my boots to shovel the snow (twice) already today.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

cortens

@juliecor
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise