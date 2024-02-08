Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
39 / 365
39-365 Gem
Water is amazing. So many beautiful things in life if we could just slow down enough to see them. This was taken at my kitchen sink.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
cortens
@juliecor
41
photos
6
followers
5
following
11% complete
View this month »
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th February 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
drop
Pupfiets
Wow great shot
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close