Photo 2366
Memento Mori
Creeped myself out with this one. Can't really explain why.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
jackie edwards
ace
hmmmm...does have a certain feel to it. I don't know if I have ever said that about one of my photos. (except my self portraits... : )
March 29th, 2020
