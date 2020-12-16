Previous
Birches on the Hill by juliedduncan
Birches on the Hill

Disappearing
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
Dustyloup ace
Spooky!
December 21st, 2020  
Lin ace
Great processing - I agree with Dustyloup. It's a bit scary, which I love.
December 21st, 2020  
