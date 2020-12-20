Previous
Still, Silent Day by juliedduncan
Photo 2588

Still, Silent Day

Eerie day in the woods - not a bird singing, not a squirrel rustling, not a breath of wind. Just silence and a feeling of uncertain expectancy . . .
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Julie Duncan

Lin ace
The capture and the narrative are perfect together.
December 21st, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
@linnypinny Thank you, Lin! :)
December 21st, 2020  
