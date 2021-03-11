Sign up
Photo 2668
Today's Output
Sorry about the cardboard; this is just a documentary shot of today's cyanotype experiments. I'm a happy camper. Such fun to see them come to life in a pan of water! :)
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Julie Duncan
Esther Rosenberg
That is so awesome. cool hobby! I forgive you using a cardboard as backdrop lol.
March 12th, 2021
