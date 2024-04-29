Sign up
Not What You See
A friend commented what a shame it was that this flower got nipped by the frost. But, no. Dogwood blossoms always look like this. (Getting caught up on #Capture52 as this one had me stumped for weeks.)
Tags
isitreal?
,
#capture52
,
52wc-2024-w16
