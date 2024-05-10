Previous
From Waste Comes a Sort of Beauty by juliedduncan
Photo 3609

From Waste Comes a Sort of Beauty

I've debated since last fall whether or not to post this thing I found in the woods - animal poo on a stump with something intriguing growing on it. Finally gave in. Very sorry if it makes you gag. :) Oh, best viewed on black. Really. Trust me. ;)
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
988% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise