Layers Above by juliedduncan
Photo 3651

Layers Above

I adore how the sun is limning the stem of the leaf on the left, and the two little bits of bokeh between the leaves. Details I hadn't noticed right away. :)
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful.
June 22nd, 2024  
