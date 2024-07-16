Sign up
Photo 3673
World Watercolor Month, #16, Fiber
The hardest part was getting the shape of the biscuit right. Micron pen, Kuretaki Gansai Tambi watercolor on cold-pressed paper.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
