Curious Water Snake by juliedduncan
Photo 1054

Curious Water Snake

I tried to get closer, but he/she wasn't THAT curious and slithered off rather quickly. Did I jump? Maybe a little. ;/
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
