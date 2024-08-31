Previous
ICM Journey 1 - Going In by juliedduncan
Photo 3713

ICM Journey 1 - Going In

This is going to be a series of some photos I took on 8/31, practicing my Intentional Camera Movement chops. It's a learning process and requires a lot of patience, especially in the heat and humidity. ;/
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
1017% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise