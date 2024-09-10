Previous
Fallen Branch Fruit . . . and an Empty by juliedduncan
Photo 3723

Fallen Branch Fruit . . . and an Empty

10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
1020% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JeannieC57 ace
Wonderful focus, dof, and pov. The acorns have been dropping constantly ... seems like there's going to be a bounty of them this year as well as last year.
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise