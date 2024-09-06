Sign up
Photo 1632
Ridiculously Golden Golden Hour
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6886
photos
134
followers
64
following
447% complete
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
3719
478
1053
1632
479
1054
1633
3720
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
album#2
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
31st August 2024 5:39pm
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous light
September 7th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
@seattlite
Thanks, Gloria! Right place, right time. :)
September 7th, 2024
moni kozi
Wonderful
September 7th, 2024
