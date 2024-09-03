Sign up
Previous
Photo 3716
"Nothing Gold Can Stay" - Robert Frost
Nature’s first green is gold,
Her hardest hue to hold.
Her early leaf’s a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.
(ICM Journey 7)
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Photo Details
Brian
ace
Fascinating image and poem
September 3rd, 2024
