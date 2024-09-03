Previous
"Nothing Gold Can Stay" - Robert Frost by juliedduncan
"Nothing Gold Can Stay" - Robert Frost

Nature’s first green is gold,
Her hardest hue to hold.
Her early leaf’s a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.

Julie Duncan

Brian ace
Fascinating image and poem
September 3rd, 2024  
