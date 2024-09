Home Base

Spent last Saturday all by myself on my little secret peninsula hammocking, snoozing, eavesdropping on the fisherman out on the lake, watching ospreys and little green herons, reading (Ursula K. Le Guin's "A Wizard of Earthsea"), having a private picnic, daydreaming, wandering around and taking photos, and collecting little tidbits from nature like acorns, oak galls, feathers, and bits of moss. My idea of a day well-spent!