What is this Madness?! by juliedduncan
What is this Madness?!

I've never seen Indian Pipes/Ghost Pipes this early in the season! Usually it's mid- to late-August when they pop out! What is going on here?!
Julie Duncan

Krista Marson ace
Cool plant. Climate change? Speaking of plants...one of the world's largest flower is getting ready to bloom in California. I'm such a plant nerd...I'm waiting for it to bloom on the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDhD6CSOhxU
July 19th, 2024  
