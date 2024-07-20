Sign up
Previous
Photo 1608
What is this Madness?!
I've never seen Indian Pipes/Ghost Pipes this early in the season! Usually it's mid- to late-August when they pop out! What is going on here?!
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Krista Marson
ace
Cool plant. Climate change? Speaking of plants...one of the world's largest flower is getting ready to bloom in California. I'm such a plant nerd...I'm waiting for it to bloom on the livestream:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDhD6CSOhxU
July 19th, 2024
