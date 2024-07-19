Previous
A Right Proper Scolding by juliedduncan
Photo 1607

A Right Proper Scolding

This mama red squirrel was NOT ok with me walking by her nesting tree! I got a few shots, then hurried on. Haven't been yelled at like that in a long time . . .
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
This is my twelfth year
Corinne C ace
So cute
July 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Perfect shot, focus
July 19th, 2024  
