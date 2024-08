Fun Day at the Beach

We decided to make the 2-hour trek to Lake Michigan to spend the last day of summer break on the beach. Didn't make it. 20 minutes from our destination the transmission puked. And yet, we're so very thankful we were able to limp into a small town nearby for help and weren't stranded on the freeway. God took care of us every step of the way and we made it home by nightfall. I even managed to keep my temper, which was a win! ;)