Previous
Photo 3678
World Watercolor Month, #19, Widen
Widen your mind's eye. You never know what you'll see! ;)
Sharpie, Micron pens, Mini Tinbox metallic watercolors, Derwent Graphitint water-soluble graphite pencil (dark indigo), cold-press watercolor paper (cheap brand)
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
18th July 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2024
