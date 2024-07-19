Previous
World Watercolor Month, #19, Widen by juliedduncan
World Watercolor Month, #19, Widen

Widen your mind's eye. You never know what you'll see! ;)
Sharpie, Micron pens, Mini Tinbox metallic watercolors, Derwent Graphitint water-soluble graphite pencil (dark indigo), cold-press watercolor paper (cheap brand)
Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Photo Details

