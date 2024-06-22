Previous
"Our" Milkweed by juliedduncan
Photo 1033

"Our" Milkweed

We didn't plant them. They just appeared by our front steps - we have seven plants this year! I love how each blossom's petal has a little pointer indicating where the bees need to go for some nectar. Ha ha!
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Julie Duncan

