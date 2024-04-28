Previous
Pet by juliedduncan
Photo 3597

Pet

My second grade students are studying the life cycle of mealworms and enjoying watching them turn into darkling beetles. This is the closest I'll get to having a pet for the #Capture52 project. Very low maintenance! ;)
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
