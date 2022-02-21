Previous
Cash in the Empties by juliedduncan
Cash in the Empties

I'm finding that being "required" to shoot/post in B&W for "Flash of Red" is making me HATE IT. But, I am determined to finish! Can't wait until February is over. Grrrrrr. -_-
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Julie Duncan

Milanie ace
Picked a good subject here for it - remember - only 7 more days! I really do like the tones you used.
February 21st, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
nice textures
February 21st, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Funny that works that way. I guess creatives don't like limitations? It's a great shot nonetheless!
February 21st, 2022  
Lin ace
Love all the textures and shapes!
February 21st, 2022  
