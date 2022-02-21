Sign up
Photo 2970
Cash in the Empties
I'm finding that being "required" to shoot/post in B&W for "Flash of Red" is making me HATE IT. But, I am determined to finish! Can't wait until February is over. Grrrrrr. -_-
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
4
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
5799
photos
158
followers
79
following
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
for2022
Milanie
ace
Picked a good subject here for it - remember - only 7 more days! I really do like the tones you used.
February 21st, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
nice textures
February 21st, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Funny that works that way. I guess creatives don't like limitations? It's a great shot nonetheless!
February 21st, 2022
Lin
ace
Love all the textures and shapes!
February 21st, 2022
