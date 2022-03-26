Previous
Study #74 - Neurographic-inspired Art by juliedduncan
Photo 3002

Study #74 - Neurographic-inspired Art

Cardboard, watercolor paper, watercolor paints, Sharpies, Micron pens, gel pens, Tombow water-based brush pens, Posca paint pens
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
moni kozi ace
Wow! This is so so so creative and beautiful. Are the coloured circles applied on the larger one?
March 26th, 2022  
