"It Will Flame Out" by juliedduncan
Photo 3199

"It Will Flame Out"

"The world is charged with the grandeur of God.
It will flame out, like shining from shook foil;
It gathers to a greatness, like the ooze of oil
Crushed." (Gerard Manley Hopkins)
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
Photo Details

