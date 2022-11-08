Previous
Good Daddy by juliedduncan
Good Daddy

Our son turns 35 today, and we are very proud of him as he takes care of his family and is a man of God. This little one was sick and could not be moved from Daddy's side. Happy birthday, Evan!
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Julie Duncan

